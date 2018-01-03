Independence police identify man they think has clues about how a man was killed outside Independence Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Police in Independence, Mo., released a photo of a man they believe has clues about a homicide that happened Tuesday.

Police think 18-year-old Tyler J. Gates from Independence, Mo., can help them learn more about how a man, whose identity has not yet been released, was killed in the Independence Center parking lot.

Gates is described as a white male who stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows where Gates is at is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

Independence Police spokesperson John Syme confirmed Tuesday night that officers were dispatched to the homicide at 18801 E. 39th St. around 8:30 p.m. Syme said the man's body was found outside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Syme also said Tuesday that it's too early to determine if the shooting was a targeted incident or not.

