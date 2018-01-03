Official with KC Health Department says flu season arrived a month early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Flu season is in high gear, and compared to last year, some local emergency rooms are seeing a 50-percent increase in flu cases.

According to the Kansas City Health Department, there is an increase in the number of confirmed flu cases, which means the patients were tested and because of the holidays they are also seeing family clusters of the flu.

Bill Snook with the health department describes the flu as an upper respiratory sickness not a stomach bug. He says we are already into the heavy flu season one month early based on numbers nationwide.

Snook added that if you show signs and symptoms which include and achy, tired body, antivirals can help lessen the severity of the flu but you need to take them in the first 24 to 48 hours.

If you think you have the flu, stopping the spread of germs is key and as easy as washing your hands and using hand gel.