Overland Park lingerie boutique kicks off bra drive to benefit victims of domestic violence

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A shelter for victims of domestic violence and a local lingerie boutique are teaming up to help women.

It's called the Great Bra Exchange, and it's happening at Claire de Lune in Overland Park.

When women escape domestic violence situations, they sometimes don't have time to pack all the essentials.

While Hope House can offer counseling, housing and food, these women also need undergarments, which the Great Bra Exchange seeks to provide.

If you're interested in helping these women, take your gently used bras to Claire de Lune and you'll receive $15 off a new bra.

This is the 14th year for the drive.