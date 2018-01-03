× Report says Royals have offered Eric Hosmer a 7-year, $147 million contract to stay in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to a report from USA Today Sports , the Kansas City Royals have reportedly offered first baseman Eric Hosmer a ‘franchise-record’ contract.

The report says the club is offering the 28-year-old a seven-year $147 million contract.

While the Royals have yet to confirm whether they’ve extended an offer, USA Today cites a person close to Hosmer. According to the report, the person chose to remain anonymous since negotiations are still underway.

Hosmer, who received his fourth Rawlings Gold Glove and the Silver Slugger award in 2017, rejected a qualifying offer from the Royals in November. The $17.4-million contract would have kept Hosmer in KC for one more year had he accepted.

Hosmer is coming off a career year in Kansas City. He hit .318 with 25 homers and 94 RBI.