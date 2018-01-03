St. Louis-based taco restaurant arrives in KC, reveals how to make a signature portobello tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a new restaurant in the Crossroads and to celebrate their arrival in Kansas City, Fox 4 invited owner and head chef Jason Tilford of Mission Taco Joint into Studio B to demonstrate how to make one of their signature items. The restaurant is based in St. Louis, and its location in the Crossroads is the first on Missouri's west side.

To make these portobello tacos, here's what you'll need:

Jalapeno Aioli

Arugula

Goat Cheese

Black Beans

Crispy Onion

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.