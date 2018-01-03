The girl with the magical feet: 11-year-old making a name for herself on international tap dancing scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Jaidyn Tabony is just 11 years old, and this girl with the magical feet just competed in one of the toughest tap dance competitions in the world.

She's already making a name for herself on the international tap dancing scene. Jaidyn recently returned home to Missouri after traveling to Germany for the International Dance Organization's World Tap Championships.

The 11-year-old, representing the American Tap Company, is the only kid from Kansas or Missouri who qualified for the championships.

"It's basically the tap Olympics," Jaidyn said.

She and her team competed in three divisions in Germany and brought two titles back to the United States.

"We got 7th and 6th place," Jaidyn said.

"She has a special spark on stage," said Eva Moore, one of Jaidyn's coaches at Eva Moore's Performing Arts Center. "She has a passion in her heart, and everything that Jaidyn sets her mind to, she seems to achieve."

Jaidyn and Moore train together 3-4 hours a day.

"She's only 11 but has the focus and drive of many of our high school dancers, so she puts in the time outside of the studio that it takes to be her very best," Moore said.

To gear up for Germany, Jaidyn made trips to Boston to train with her USA coaches and team. There, she worked with dancers from 12 other states.

"It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity that you get to do and then it happened," Jaidyn said.

She's trained in several forms of dance -- jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, tap, ballet and musical theater -- but said her heart will always be in tap.

"It feels great," she said.

Thirty-three countries were represented at the IDO World Tap Championships.

Jaidyn said her goal is to become a professional international tap dancer.