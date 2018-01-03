Tornados, KC’s new pro basketball team, tip off first season with match-up against Kentucky team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's not quite the NBA, but a respectable crowd cheered on Kansas City's newest professional sports team Wednesday night at the Municipal Auditorium.

The KC Tornados kicked off their inaugural season in a match-up against the Kentucky Thoroughbreds in the new North American Premier Basketball League.

The Tornados roster is stocked with former Division I basketball stars from nearby schools like Kansas and UMKC.

Calvin Thompson, a KU Jayhawk legend, is the team's head coach and general manager.

“We’ve got Kevin Young from Kansas," Thompson said. "The guys will remember him. If they don’t remember him, once they see his hairdo, they’ll remember Kevin.“

The Tornados lost their first game to the Kentucky Thoroughbreds, 114-110 on Wednesday night. The two teams will play again on Thursday night.

The team will play 16 home games this season. Ticket prices range from $8 to $25 and are available on Ticketmaster.