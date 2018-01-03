KCMO City Hall will be closed again Thursday for second straight day after faulty water line breaks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Hall will be closed Thursday for the second straight day as crews continue to repair a water line break, KCMO city officials say.

The city building was also closed Wednesday after a 2-inch fire suppression water line broke between the lobby and the basement Tuesday night, causing significant flooding.

Electrical transformers were soaked, leaving the building without electricity.

City officials said crews will continue repairs and test electrical systems on Thursday.

City Manager Troy Schulte tweeted Wednesday the break has “disrupted building life safety capabilities. All other city facilities are open as scheduled.”

City Hall will be closed today due to an interior water line break that has disrupted building life safety capabilities. All other City facilities open as scheduled. Impacted departments will be implementing their continuity of operations plan. — KC City Manager (@KCMOManager) January 3, 2018

The water line break caused city employees to scramble to set up shop somewhere else and left citizens with municipal business in a lurch.

“I just drove all the way across town for an 11 o’clock appointment!” said Danny Smith, one of many frustrated City Hall visitors.

There was no sign on the doors to let people know that City Hall was closed Wednesday, and many people showed up only to be turned away.

It’s unclear when City Hall will re-open.

Employees told FOX 4 building problems are not unusual in a structure that dates back to the Great Depression.

