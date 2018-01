Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- City hall is closed Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo., because of a water line break.

It's unclear when it will re-open.

City Manager Troy Schulte tweeted the break has "disrupted building life safety capabilities. All other city facilities are open as scheduled."

