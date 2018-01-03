× Water main break near 9th and Walnut causes apartment evacuation, delays KC street car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break at a KCMO apartment complex is causing problems for residents and streetcar riders Wednesday night.

Crews are responding to a water main break at Walnut Towers near 9th Street and Walnut. The apartment complex where the break occurred has been evacuated.

Additionally, the KC streetcar has temporarily delayed service as water is flowing toward the tracks. Service will resume once its clear.

Officials have not said what caused the break, but water can be seen gushing from parts of the building.

According to the property manager, the issue is related to the main water pipe that receives water from the city, and the apartment has been experiencing water problems throughout the day.

Earlier Wednesday, the south stairwell flooded, and Wednesday evening the same is happening on the north side of the building. It’s believed that the water is isolated to the stairwells.

The property manager said there was no official evacuation order given, but it appears there was a miscommunication that led to an announcement being made.