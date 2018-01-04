Child in critical condition after being shot in home in southern Platte County, officials say

FERRELVIEW, Mo. — Police are responding to a report of a child shot Thursday night in Platte County, officials say.

Platte County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeffrey Shanks said deputies were called to a home on 6th Street in Ferrelview about the reported shooting.

A child under the age of 10 has been taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, he said.

There were at least five people, at least one of which was an adult, inside the home at the time of the shooting. Everyone in the home is being questioned by police, he said.

Shanks said it appears the child was shot with a handgun, but he would not comment on who investigators believe committed the shooting or where the child was shot.

This is a developing story. Fox 4 will update as more information is made available.