Durham Bus Services says while students in Blue Valley District enjoyed break, they were busy preparing buses for winter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Durham Bus Services says they're ready for the cold weather as thousands of students in the Blue Valley School District prepare to head back to school after the holiday break.

A spokesperson for the bus company says they worked through the break to prepare their fleet of 165 buses for the cold weather.

From checking the heat to putting cold weather additives and blended fuel into the buses, the company has been busy over the past couple of weeks.

Durham Bus Services operates one of the largest bus companies in the country.

"In the winter months, we take additional precautions to prepare our buses for the challenges of dropping temperatures and snow," a spokesperson for Blue Valley Durham Bus Services said. "These include starting the buses before departure and running them for short intervals, as well as having support from cold-start crews."

During the cold weather the bus company sends out text messages to alert parents and students if the buses are going to be more than 10 minutes late. This service is relatively new for the district. Click here to sign up for that service.