Family, Park Hill High mourning girl who died from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro family and the Park Hill High School family are mourning the death of a teen girl killed in a crash in south-central Kansas over the holiday break.

Glendi Molina died Dec. 29, five days after she was injured in the Christmas Eve crash.

"She was a quiet girl, but she's so sweet, so smart," said Ada Guerra-Molina, Glendi's cousin.

Family and friends remember Glendi for her big smile and big heart.

Molina, her brother and her mother had been traveling to Arkansas City, Kan., to visit family for Christmas when another car collided with theirs.

Molina was wearing a seat belt but died of her injuries. Her brother and mother were severely injured.

"It's hard. They were just traveling," cousin Lidia Nunez said.

Molina attended Park Hill High School, where she was learning English and simultaneously taking regular classes.

She wanted to finish and get a job to help her mom.

"She worked hard every day," teacher Caitlin Fudge said. "Coming to school when you have no English -- with math, biology, American history -- it's a lot to take on."

The hard part for classmates returning from break was knowing Molina wouldn't be at her desk, where she known for helping others.

"When everyone came back, this made it a lot more real for us," Fudge said.

Family and friends are raising money through a Go Fund Me page for medical expenses and to return Molina to Honduras for burial. A memorial service takes place Friday night in Riverside at Iglesia Cristiana Marantha.