Family remembers 19-year-old woman killed after cousin crashes into building while driving drunk

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- When Delilah May thinks about her “baby,” her 19-year-old daughter, Diamond May, she lights up with joy.

“Diamond was full of life," she said. "She was the youngest of two and always will be our baby. She had a true passion for people and loved her family and loved everybody."

Flip through a special photo album her family made as a tribute to Diamond, and you’ll see a bubbly, energetic young woman who loved kids, especially her little cousins.

“She wanted to be a pediatric hospice nurse and hold the hands of those suffering from life-limiting illnesses,” Delilah May said.

But Diamond’s dreams of graduating from Concord Career College, following in her mom’s footsteps and becoming a nurse were cut short last summer.

“It hurts so much, and I think it will always hurt,” Delilah May said.

“It’s just so tough," said Rusty May, Diamond's dad. "You never ever can prepare to bury your baby. I don’t wish this on nobody."

Jackson County prosecutors say on June 17, Diamond’s cousin, Malcolm Hawkins, sped down Southwest Trafficway near 37th Street, hit a tow truck carrying a pickup, spun out of control and slammed into a restaurant.

Diamond, a passenger in Hawkins’ car, was killed instantly.

“People, kids especially, just think they are invincible," Delilah May said. "I want everybody to know, especially kids, that if your decide to drink and drive, chances are you just might kill yourself and kill somebody else."

Almost seven months later, Hawkins pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated and without a license.

“It is real hard. He was like a sibling. My mom raised him,” said Desiree May, Diamond’s sister.

“We just want to focus on Diamond," Delilah May said. "We believe in the system, and now we wait until he gets sentenced."

In the meantime, Hawkins will be back in court and sentenced on March 1.

Family members said Diamond May was looking forward to graduating from nursing school on March 4.