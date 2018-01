BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a home in Blue Springs Thursday.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at a home in the Emerald Creek subdivision near Pine Creek Road and 40-Highway.

A spokesperson for the Central Jackson County Fire Department says the biggest issue they’re dealing with is ice.

I'm on the scene of a large house fire in @BlueSpringsGov. Police officer here told me he saw flames shooting from the top of this house. I'm working on a live report for our 12pm newscast. I'll also give you more info here as I learn more. ^SMcD pic.twitter.com/iRTBIOxBkx — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) January 4, 2018

Update: this house in @BlueSpringsGov looks bad. @CJCPrevention is working hard. Very cold out here too. ^SMcD pic.twitter.com/RvsxCH32cm — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) January 4, 2018