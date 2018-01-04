How to make Maru Sushi and Grill’s couscous salad and salmon sashimi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new year means new restaurants to try. On Thursday, Jan. 4, Fox 4 invited Maru Sushi and Grill onto the morning show to demonstrate how to make one of their favorite dishes. The restaurant just opened in Prairiefire in November.

CousCous Salad

One Serving (Already cooked couscous)

2 tsp. Truffle Oil

1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. fish egg (masago)

¼ tsp. black pepper

1/3 tsp. dry dill

3 cherry tomatoes, sliced

Salmon Sashimi

3 tsp. Sriracha sauce

2 tsp. Sesame oil

Fish egg (masago)

½ tsp. parsley flakes

¼ tsp. sea salt

¼ sheet dry seaweed

