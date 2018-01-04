× KCMO City Hall reopens after day and a half closure due to broken water line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Hall in downtown Kansas City, Mo., will reopen Thursday at noon after being closed for a day and a half as crews repaired a damaged water line.

According to a news release from the city, crews worked around-the-clock to make the repairs and restore the electrical systems damaged when a two-inch fire suppression water line broke.

“I appreciate the good work by our General Services Department staff to handle the repairs and cleanup so that this old building could get back up and running,” City Manager Troy Schulte said. “And I thank all our employees who quickly implemented the continuity of operations plans, set up shop in alternate locations and kept services available for residents.”

According to the news release, City Planning and Development will remain at the Health Department on 2400 Troost through Thursday before resuming a regular schedule at City Hall on Friday.