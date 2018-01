KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Health Department says they’re investigating a possible cold-related death.

They issued the notification Thursday, and while they did not release the victim’s identity, they did say he was born in 1962, making him in his mid-50s.

According to the tweet, this the second open investigation the Health Department is conducting at this time.

