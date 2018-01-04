Make your own Papa Keno’s KENOgioni pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a new pizza place to try in 2018, check out Papa Keno's, know for it's slices that are as big as your face. Co-owner and chef Philippe Lechevin visited Fox 4 Tuesday to share the recipe for one of their specialties.

The KENOgioni pizza

Ingredients:

1 LB prepared pizza dough, room temperature, halved (Can be purchased at papa Keno’s)

1 cup of pizza sauce (Can be purchased at papa Keno’s)

1 cup of shredded low moisture mozzarella cheese

½ cup of pitted and sliced Kalamata olives

½ cup of crumbled goat cheese

½ cup of quarter artichokes heart

¼ cup of julienned roasted red pepper

½ cup of julienned smoked ham or pit ham

½ cup of sliced thin button mushrooms

Directions:

Place a pizza stone or an inverted baking sheet on the lowest oven rack and preheat to 500 degrees. Stretch 1 pound dough on a floured pizza peel, large wooden cutting board or parchment paper. Top with the pizza sauce, then the shredded mozzarella cheese and then sprinkled all the other ingredient as desired. Slide the pizza (with the parchment paper, if using) onto the stone or baking sheet. Bake until golden, about 15 minutes.

If you want to make your own Pizza dough and sauce:

Pizza Dough:

Whisk 3 3/4 cups high gluten flour and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Make a well and add 1 1/3 cups warm water, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 packet yeast. When foamy, mix in 3 tablespoons olive oil; knead until smooth, 5 minutes. Brush with olive oil, cover in a bowl and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour 30 minutes. Divide into two 1-pound balls. Use 1 pound for the recipe.

Pizza Sauce

1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 medium cloves garlic, grated on microplane grater (about 2 teaspoons)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

pinch red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

2 sprigs fresh basil with leaves attached

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and split in half

1 teaspoon sugar

Process tomatoes and their juice through food mill, pulse in food processor until pureed, or puree with hand blender. Puree should not be completely smooth, but should have no chunks larger than 1/16 of an inch. Set tomatoes aside.

Combine butter and oil in medium saucepan and heat over medium-low heat until butter is melted. Add garlic, oregano, pepper flakes, and large pinch salt and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, basil sprigs, onion halves, and sugar. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat to lowest setting (bubbles should barely be breaking the surface), and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by 1/2, about 1 hour. Discard onions and basil stems. Season to taste with salt. Allow to cool and store in covered container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.