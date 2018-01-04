Man charged in chain-reaction crash that killed 2 girls after blood test shows high levels of THC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man faces multiple felony charges in a fatal chain-reaction crash that killed to children and injured to others, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Terry Gray, 51, faces two counts of driving while intoxicated, resulting in death, and two counts of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury.

A toxicology report of blood taken Gray showed high levels of THC, prosecutors said.

A 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl were killed Sept. 17, when police say Gray, driving a pick-up truck, exited Interstate 435 on the 23rd Street ramp near Arrowhead Stadium and slammed into a car at the bottom of the ramp, setting off a chain-reaction crash.

Jackson County prosecutors said a witness saw Gray drive through a stop light.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $75,000.

The mother of the 3-year-old killed in the crash is also suing Gray. The wrongful death suit says Gray was negligent as he was going too fast, lost control and caused the death of Ryan Hampel. Her mom wants a jury trial and is seeking unspecified damages.

Teenager Samantha Raudales was killed in the crash. Her father, Edwin Raudales, was hospitalized with a coma and critical injuries.