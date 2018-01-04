Man in his 50s found dead in pickup truck near 10th and Ivandale in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police in Kansas City, Kan., are investigating the city's latest homicide Thursday.

It happened near 10th and Ivandale around 4:50 a.m.

Investigators say their investigation centered around a Ford F-150 found at the scene--that's where the victim was sitting when he was shot and killed. Investigators say the victim was the only person inside of the pickup truck.

Witnesses tell police they heard several gunshots a few blocks from where the truck ended up. Police say that leads them to believe the shooting happened a few blocks away and that the truck the victim was in kept rolling after he died until it eventually came to a stop.

Police blocked off 10th Street from Ivandale to Ray while they conducted their investigation.

The victim is described as a man in his 50s.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.