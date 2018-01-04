Man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash on Southwest Trafficway that killed his teenage passenger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Malcolm Hawkins, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday in Jackson County in the DWI crash that killed his passenger in June 2017 on Southwest Trafficway.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 17th on Southwest Trafficway near 37th Street.

Police said the driver of a tow truck was driving north on Southwest Trafficway towing a black pickup, when a Honda driven by Hawkins came up beside it traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the tow truck, and spun out of control, slamming into a building on the corner.

Nineteen-year-old Diamond May was a passenger in Hawkins’ car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hawkins was charged with driving while intoxicated, causing a death with BAC .18 or above, as well as operating a vehicle without a license. Prosecutors said a breath test registered his blood alcohol content at .224.

Hawkins will be sentenced March 1st.

The tow truck driver was not injured. The building, where a new restaurant had opened a month before, suffered extensive damage. Freshwater Fine Dining restaurant opened to rave reviews but has not reopened since the crash.

Prior story: