New store in Oak Park mall giving multiple local designers opportunity to showcase their fashion creations

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A new locally-owned boutique featuring local fashions just opened at the Oak Park Mall.

Kindred not only offers clothing, but also home décor, apothecary and vintage goods from local designers.

Some of the designers featured include Made in KC, Mended, Wing, SCOOBIE, Ruby Rouge and Ensemble KC.

The owner, Adam Pfeifer, said he opened the store because he wanted to create opportunities for local designers.

