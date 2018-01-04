Oscar nominee Michelle Williams explains why she did her reshoots for free

Director Ridley Scott had to reshoot several scenes for “All the Money in the World” after it was announced that he was recasting Kevin Spacey in the wake of sexual assault allegations. Michelle Williams had to reshoot several scenes which cost millions of dollars but she and Mark Wahlberg deferred their salaries and shot them for free. The actress explains to Fox 4’s Shawn Edwards why and just how many scenes she had to reshoot.
