3 people injured in shooting at apartment complex in Lee’s Summit, officials say

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Three people have been injured Thursday night in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lee’s Summit, officials say.

Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in an upstairs unit at Pheasant Run Apartments, located in the 1100 block of N.E. Independence Avenue.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals, Depue said. Two were in serious condition, and the third victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine suspect information and what happened leading up to the shooting, Depue said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.