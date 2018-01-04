Royals acquire new pitcher, infielder in 3-team trade for pitchers Scott Alexander, Joakim Soria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have a new pitcher and a new infielder after a three-way trade that sends pitchers Scott Alexander and Joakim Soria to new teams.

The Royals, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers completed a five-player trade Thursday. The Royals acquired pitcher Trevor Oaks and infielder Erick Mejia from the Dodgers in exchange for Alexander, Soria and cash considerations.

The Dodgers then acquired infielder Jake Peter from the White Sox in exchange for Soria, pitcher Luis Avilan and cash considerations.

Oaks is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher who pitched for the Dodgers’ AAA team in Oklahoma City for most of 2017. Mejia is a 23-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic. He spent majority of the 2017 season with the Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate in Tulsa.