Police chase in the Northland ends in arrest of person police believe has info. about early morning KCK homicide

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase in Clay County, Mo., Thursday around noon is now in police custody.

While it was not immediately clear where the chase began, it did eventually continue along southbound I-35 where the suspect lost control of what appeared to be a maroon Chevy Astro van and spun out.

When the driver exited the vehicle, around 12:17 p.m., they were immediately taken into custody. A second person was also taken into custody at the scene.

Officer Tom Tomasic with the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department tells Fox 4 officers believe the driver of the vehicle has information that will help them determine who killed a man in Kansas City, Kan., early Thursday near 10th and Montana. That's where police found a man in a pickup truck suffering from gunshot wounds around 4:50 a.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

The victim is described as a man in his 50s.

