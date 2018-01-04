Police chase in the Northland ends in arrest of person police believe has info. about early morning KCK homicide

Posted 12:41 pm, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 01:03PM, January 4, 2018

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase in Clay County, Mo., Thursday around noon is now in police custody.

While it was not immediately clear where the chase began, it did eventually continue along southbound I-35 where the suspect lost control of what appeared to be a maroon Chevy Astro van and spun out.

Southbound I-35 in the Northland is shut down Thursday as police investigate what led up to a chase.

When the driver exited the vehicle, around 12:17 p.m., they were immediately taken into custody. A second person was also taken into custody at the scene.

Officer Tom Tomasic with the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department tells Fox 4 officers believe the driver of the vehicle has information that will help them determine who killed a man in Kansas City, Kan., early Thursday near 10th and Montana. That's where police found a man in a pickup truck suffering from gunshot wounds around 4:50 a.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

A homicide investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kan., after a man was shot inside a pickup truck Thursday, Jan. 4.

The victim is described as a man in his 50s.

Fox 4 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available. Refresh this page for the latest.

Southbound I-35 in the Northland is shut down Thursday as police investigate what led up to a chase.

Download the fox4kc app and be sure to sign up under “alerts” for “push notifications” so you don’t miss any breaking news that happens around town FOX 4 Android app | FOX 4 iPhone app