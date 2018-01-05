33-year-old woman killed in rollover crash into nearby yard in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 33-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained Friday in a rollover crash in Grandview, police say.
The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that police say left the roadway while driving northbound on 15th Street near 135th Street and rolled into a residential yard.
The woman and the driver were both taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries. The 33-year-old woman later died at the hospital from her injuries.
Police said speed was a contributing factor in the rollover crash.
The intersection of 15th and 135th streets remains closes as of 6 p.m. Friday as officers investigate the crash.
38.885841 -94.533010