33-year-old woman killed in rollover crash into nearby yard in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 33-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained Friday in a rollover crash in Grandview, police say.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that police say left the roadway while driving northbound on 15th Street near 135th Street and rolled into a residential yard.

The woman and the driver were both taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries. The 33-year-old woman later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Police said speed was a contributing factor in the rollover crash.

The intersection of 15th and 135th streets remains closes as of 6 p.m. Friday as officers investigate the crash.