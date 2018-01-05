Chiefs fans from Philly arrive in KC with high hopes for Saturday’s big playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When you think of Philadelphia, you might picture a Philly Cheesesteak. But a Philly Chiefs fan?

“You’d be surprised,” said Chris Stigall, a Philadelphia radio host who calls Kansas City home.

"In South Philadelphia, there's a famous local sports bar called Big Charlie's,” Stigall said. “And when I moved to Philadelphia eight years ago, everybody said ‘Go to Big Charlie's.’ I found this place, and in the back room of this bar is nothing but Chiefs fans."

Stigall was far from alone Friday on his American Airlines nonstop flight from Philly to Kansas City.

"No, it's not really home but it does feel like home,” said Brandon Murray, another native Philadelphian decked out in Chiefs gear. “Trust me, I tell everyone all the time: I wish Kansas City was in Philadelphia because then I could go to every game if I wanted to."

Susan Murray’s another lifelong member of Chiefs Kingdom -- the Philadelphia branch anyway.

She had a ticket to the game but no seat on a plane. Then her luck changed.

“So I had a ticket, but if I couldn’t make it, I was going to sell it,” Murray said. “Then I got the very last seat on the plane, so that means were going to win!"