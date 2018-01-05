Chiefs looking to get first playoff win at Arrowhead since 1994

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s playoff time, and this year, the Chiefs are hoping to break a long drought and earn their first playoff victory at Arrowhead in 24 years.

Chiefs are eight-point favorites to win this game, but history is not on their side. They’ve lost their last five home playoff games, the last win at Arrowhead was against the Steelers in January of 1994.

Many still remember how the Steelers beat the Chiefs last year at Arrowhead without even scoring a touchdown – six field goals and the Chiefs season sunk.

The Chiefs, though, are confident after winning their second straight AFC West title, and they’re coming into this game with a four-game winning streak.

Remember how they were favored back in September to win it all? If they can continue to play with confidence, they could make a good run at it – though right now, they are 20-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Players and coaches believe the crowd and the atmosphere will give them the edge tomorrow.

“Should be a great atmosphere, get our fans our there for the kickoff, I know those tailgates are sweet, but let’s get inside,” head coach Andy Reid said. “Get there early and then get inside and let’s roll. It’s time to go.”

If you plan on going to the game, the parking lot opens at 10:30 a.m., the stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m., and kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m.

If you buy a parking pass online, in advance it’s $40. If not, you’ll be paying $60 at the gate.

As for getting tickets, there are still plenty available. StubHub has upper deck tickets starting at $40.