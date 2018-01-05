Community looking for answers after 10-year-old boy shot in home, left in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERRELVIEW, Mo. -- A village community near Kansas City International Airport is hungry for answers after a 10-year old boy was shot in his own home Thursday night.

Police said that child, Jayden Schafer, is in critical condition at an area hospital. Schafer and his family live in the Village of Ferrelview, where Platte County Sheriff's Deputies were summoned Thursday night.

"You could hear the family crying. It broke my heart. It was terrifying," Regina Hughes, the Schafer family's neighbor, told FOX 4 News on Friday.

Hughes and her sister, Taylor Kogan, also make their home in the Ferrelview Mobile Home community on 6th Terrace. Hughes remembers watching sheriff's deputies and other first-responders fill the streets of their home area, which is usually quiet and peaceful.

On Thursday night, Platte County Sheriff's officers were called to the Schafers' home around 5 p.m. Police won't say how Jayden, a fifth-grade student, came into contact with the gun or who pulled the trigger. Jayden was rushed to a nearby emergency room Thursday night.

"It's insane to think that it happened right next door," Hughes said.

Hughes and Kogan had just returned from shopping when they found their neighborhood flooded with police officers and paramedics.

"There were so many sheriffs out, a fire truck and an ambulance. It was just crazy," Kogan said.

Another neighbor confirmed that Jayden is a fifth-grader at Compass Elementary School. A spokesperson for Platte County School District confirmed administrators are aware of the incident and are offering support and counseling to students who need it.

On Friday morning, FOX 4 News sent a crew to the Schafers' mobile home, but our staff members were told to leave the property.

"He's a really good kid," Kogan said. "He would mow people's lawns in the summer, and he just made everyone smile. He's a really polite kid."

"I'm praying for him every day," Hughes said. "Every hour since it's happened. I'm always putting him in my prayers."