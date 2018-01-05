Dennis Clark, former nurse who sexually assaulted patient in Johnson County sentenced to 12+ years

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Johnson County judge sentenced Dennis Clark to 155 months, or just more than 12 years in prison for aggravated sodomy of a patient in his care at Menorah Medical Center, 5721 W 119th Street.

In November, Dennis Clark pleaded ‘no contest’ to the charge that he sexually assaulted his patient.

Prosecutors in Wyandotte and Johnson counties say Dennis Clark is a serial abuser. After backing out of a plea deal with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office several times, Clark finally admitted to and has been found guilty of aggravated criminal sodomy, when as a recovery room nurse at Menorah Medical Center, he told a patient coming out of anesthesia that he needed to check her gag reflex by sticking his penis in her mouth. The patient was too sedated to fight back.

“It’s the worst betrayal anyone can experience.”

One woman, who has asked not to be identified, said she was in a similar situation while under Clark’s care at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.

“He would say things to me and stroke my hair. ‘Don’t worry. You are not going to remember this tomorrow.’ He was very, and it breaks my heart to say this but, he was very comforting during the assault,” she said, then after a pause added, “he was just nice.”

The woman said while waking up from anesthesia, she experienced Clark fondling her breasts and doing other things that she said amounts to rape.

“It has destroyed me, my life, who I am. It’s destroyed me.”

Clark has also been charged with aggravated sexual battery in Wyandotte County for the woman’s case and three other cases.

In court on Friday during his sentence, the Johnson County judge said describing Clark’s action as ‘reprehensible’ didn’t seem adequate.

After that sentencing, the prosecution process will begin all over again in Wyandotte County Court.

Prior story: