Facebook video shows young children getting into trunk of car with Kansas tag, then car driving away– Call 911 immediately if you see it

OLATHE, Kan. — Police officers are reassuring the community that they are investigating a troubling Facebook video being shared that depicts two young children getting into a trunk of a car, then the car driving off.

Police are also asking the public to call 911 immediately if they observe anything suspicious related to the children and the car. They stress they want people to call 911 first instead of posting to social media first.

On Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of South Parker Street on a report of child endangerment. They were made aware of the video, began their investigation at that location and continue to try to locate the vehicle and people in it.

The vehicle was a 2000’s model Volkswagen Jetta. The Kansas license plate tag was 616KLC. In the video the children are seen getting into the trunk shortly before the car drives off.

The address on Parker Street is about two miles northwest of the former The Great Mall of the Great Plains.

Again, call 911 immediately if you think you see the car and something seems suspicious. You may also call the Olathe Police Dept., at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.