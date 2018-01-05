Fans believe KC Chiefs have what it takes to win their first home playoff game since 1994

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sports fans in the metro are hoping for something the Kansas City Chiefs haven't done in more than 20 years: win a first-round playoff game at home.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl baby,” Chief’s fan Brant Engle said.

Engle thinks KC has just the right combination of players to go all the way this year.

“We've got enough special teams players, we've got enough defensive players, and Kareem Hunt can’t be stopped,” he said.

Playoff-mania is affecting businesses as well. The Hy-Vee in Gladstone gave away free tickets Friday through a Facebook drawing. You'll also see the store's logos on free rally towels that will be handed out at Saturday's game.

And at the Westport Flea Market, a Chiefs win on Saturday means big discounts for customers.

“If we win, which we are -- we're going to win, I`m going to guarantee it -- I`m going to turn back the prices of a burger to 1969, the last time we were in the Superbowl or won the Superbowl,” said Joe Zwillenberg, owner of the Westport Flea Market.

That means, a burger that would normally be $8 will cost just $1.99.

“When we win, we're going to do it as long as we are in the playoffs,” Zwillenberg said.

If you plan on going to the game, the parking lot opens at 10:30 a.m., the stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m., and kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m.

If you buy a parking pass online in advance, it’s $40. If not, you’ll be paying $60 at the gate.

As for getting tickets, there are still plenty available. StubHub has upper deck tickets starting at $40.