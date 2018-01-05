Freezin’ for a reason’: Blue Springs church members camp out for 48 hours to raise awareness for blanket drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- On another chilly night, some people at a Blue Springs church are “freezin' for a reason.”

Members of First Christian Church will spend 48 hours in the bone chilling cold.

They've created makeshift homes to resemble a homeless camp on the front lawn of the church. The homes were created with items they’ve been able to obtain from salvaged materials. Shanties were mostly made from pallets and plywood. Roofs were made from PVC pipe and tarps.

But campers realize they have it much better than most of the homeless, who are more likely to be in cardboard boxes.

Those who are homeless often have limited blankets and cold weather gear and probably don’t have the style of sleeping bags most campers at the church have. Those sleeping bags are rated to keep them toasty in 10-degree temperatures.

"As a person who has been blessed with a good job and a warm house and the wherewithal, it humbles you to know this is everyday life for people," Bryan Couch said.

The winter campout is to draw attention to the church's blanket and coat drive going on throughout the weekend.

By early Friday evening, the church had collected several tables full of items but hope to collect even more that can be dropped off throughout their church service Sunday.