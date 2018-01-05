Homicide investigation underway after man with gunshot wound crashes into pole near 40-Highway and Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What was first believed to be an injury crash in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday night is now the city's first homicide of 2018.

It happened near 40-Highway and Manchester around 10 p.m.

Police say they responded to a report that a car had crashed into a pole and there was an unresponsive a man inside the vehicle. The man’s injuries were considered life threatening, and he later died at the scene. He had been shot.

Police say it is possible that he was shot and rolled in the pole rather than just crashing into it.

There is no suspect information at this time or any information about the victim in the city’s first homicide.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.