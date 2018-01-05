In effort to serve thousands of gym members, NKC YMCA completes $2.5 million expansion project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After weeks of construction, North Kansas City is finally opening the doors of its expanded YMCA Friday.

The gym opened the $2.5 million expansion to current members Thursday.

The expansion encompasses about 15,000 square feet. It includes a larger wellness floor with more than 70 pieces of new equipment and a new performance studio with innovative fitness equipment such as a punching bag and ropes.

“Their investment is the bricks and mortar and exercise equipment but the true return on their investment is going to be from the people and the programs we are able to put in place and just make a healthy impact on kids and families in the Northland,” Vice President of operation Garry Linn said.

The building is a partnership between North Kansas City and the YMCA.

The YMCA moved in about three years ago. There were about 2,500 gym members at the time. Now enrollment is closer to 10,000.

“When the response from the community was so great, we knew we were gonna have to do something different," Linn said. "Just how the design of the building was-- it just allowed us to continue to grow and continue serving more people. The vision first started when we stepped in here three years ago.”

A YMCA Cafe is still under construction. That will offer healthy food options such as sandwiches you can grab while on the go.