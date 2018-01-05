Is “I, Tonya” on thin ice? “Wait for Your Laugh” worth the wait? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Can an ice skating scandal create a thaw at the box office? Check out Russ and Shawn as they cover Tonya Harding's biopic as well as an acclaimed documentary about a shobiz legend.

1) I, TONYA (R)

One of sports' strangest stories is vividly captured in the cynical comedy "I, Tonya." Margot Robbie is terrific as Tonya Harding, the ice skater who, as an accessory to the attack on her fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan, was banned for life from the sport. Allison Janney is spectacular as Tonya's pushy, trashy mom. The downside of this dark exposé is that there's not a likable or redeemable character in this movie, leaving us no one to root for. This makes it a bit hard to connect with this otherwise provocative movie.

Shawn disagrees that “I, Tonya” is a comedy. It’s a deadly serious drama with some funny moments. It often is borderline a soap opera but always riveting and Margo Robbie is fantastic as Tonya Harding from the accent to the skating.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) WAIT FOR YOUR LAUGH (Not rated)

Actress and singer Rose Marie passed away just last week, but not before finishing work on "Wait for Your Laugh," a zippy documentary about her colorful life. From her days as a Vaudeville and radio child superstar to Broadway, Vegas and TV success, her 90-year career was the longest in showbiz history. Talking heads include Dick Van Dyke, Carl Reiner and a comic she discovered, Tim Conway. It's fitting tribute to a woman who was showbiz through and through.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: "Insidious: The Last Key" (PG-13) is the fourth entry in the horror franchise. "Devil's Gate" (Not rated) is a suspense drama starring Milo Ventimiglia (TV's "This is Us"). "Desolation" (Not rated) is a horror drama about a stalker in the woods.

