Kansas City man charged in fatal gas station stabbing of 51-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old man now faces charges in the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man outside a Kansas City bus, prosecutors say.

Malliek D. Haynes has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 28 death of Alton Hughes, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

According to court records, KC police officers were called to a gas station, located at Independence and Woodland avenues, for a report of a person down in the street. There, they found Hughes suffering from a puncture wound. He was soon pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Hughes and Haynes were involved in a “verbal disturbance” that turned violent. Haynes allegedly pushed Hughes to the ground, stood over him and then appeared to punch him, according to witnesses. Then witnesses saw Hughes bleeding.

Haynes reportedly stabbed Hughes with a folding knife.

All of this took place outside a KC bus, which captured the incident on its video surveillance, prosecutors said.