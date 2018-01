KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen on Jan. 2, officials say.

The KCPD Missing Persons Unit is looking for Jaheim Jones. The teen is identified as a black male who is 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 140 pounds, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray hoodie and white and silver tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Jaheim or has any information is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.