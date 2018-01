Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Did you know that your local library isn't just for checking out books?

Eric Preston with Mid-Content Public Library visited Fox 4 Friday, Jan. 5 to show Mark Alford how the library can help people stick with their new year's resolutions. From new workouts to learning a new language so you can travel more, Preston says there's something for everyone. Some of the resources can even be accessed online.