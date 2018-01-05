Man suspected in KCK murder who led police on high-speed chase now facing multiple charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Bonner Springs man who was suspected in a Kansas City, Kansas, homicide and later led police on a high-speed chase in the Northland is now facing several felony charges.

In Wyandotte County, Jeremy Comstock has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping.

Comstock is the suspect in the murder of a man in KCK early Thursday near 10th and Montana. That’s where police found a man in a pickup truck suffering from gunshot wounds around 4:50 a.m.

The victim, described as a man in his 50s, was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

In Clay County, Comstock has been charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of resisting a lawful stop, all of which are felonies.

The chase began in Grayson, Mo., when a Clinton County deputy saw a Chevy Astro van driving at excessive speeds. When the driver — later identified as Comstock — failed to stop, the deputy initiated a pursuit.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said once Comstock, driving at more than 100 mph, entered Clay County, U.S. Marshals, Smithville police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and KCMO police also joined the chase.

The pursuit continued along southbound Interstate 35 where Comstock allegedly drove at dangerous speeds, ran other cars off the road, went the wrong direction on the highway and drove toward police, KCPD Capt. Stacey Graves said.

The Clay County assault charge stems from the fact that Comstock’s vehicle allegedly nearly hit a police officer who was attempting to stop his vehicle. Court documents say Comstock’s van came within 5 feet of the officer.

Comstock eventually lost control of the van and spun out, facing officers. Graves said shots were fired, and Comstock sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

When Comstock exited the vehicle, around 12:17 p.m., he was immediately taken into custody and to a local hospital for treatment.

Comstock also had an active Kansas Department of Corrections parole warrant.

