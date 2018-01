Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If one of your new year's resolutions is to eat healthier, but you've been struggling to find the time to meal prep, local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland, has some hacks for making a week of meals in less than one hour per week.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.