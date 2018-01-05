Metro Goodwill ends auction for famous country legend’s fiddle after rightful owner comes forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro Goodwill that was auctioning off a fiddle once owned by a Country Music Hall of Famer has ended their auction after the rightful owner came forward.

Country music legend Roy Acuff’s fiddle was donated to the Kansas City Goodwill store on North Oak, and earlier this week, they put the fiddle up for bid online.

Bids reached $8,000 before Goodwill took it down Friday, and Fox 4 is kind of to blame.

Gary Raines, manager of Goodwill's e-commerce program, said Goodwill staff had no idea who made the donation.

However, a letter with the donation included pieces of correspondence between the Acuff family and an Alabama man.

Fox 4 tracked down the man's widow, who said her fiddle-playing husband discovered the instrument decades ago at a pawn shop. She gave it to his brother in Kansas City when her husband died.

As the rightful owner, the woman said it was donated by mistake and she wants to keep the family heirloom.

After confirming the ownership, the auction was canceled and the famous fiddle was returned to its rightful owner.

Goodwill apologized for any inconvenience the canceled auction might have caused those who hoped to win the rare instrument.

Fox 4 is also sorry if you really wanted that fiddle for yourself -- but not that sorry because we did, in a roundabout way, help get it back to its proper owner.