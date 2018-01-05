Metro lottery players snatch up Mega Millions & Powerball tickets, dreaming of becoming a billionaire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- All day on Friday, the manager at the Sun Fresh Supermarket near Mill Street and Southwest Trafficway in Westport says the line at his customer service counter was buzzing around the clock.

Adults of all ages pulled out their billfolds and purses or dug into their pockets. It seemed everybody was shelling out big bucks, desperately trying to become an instant billionaire in this weekend's Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.

“I play when it gets real high, say at least $200 million or so!” said retired doctor Fred Loeb of Kansas City.

Robert Hurtado said a winning ticket would be a lot of help.

“Well, I got a big family, so I would pay off lots of bills, give some to my church, my community and spend the rest on me,” Hurtado said with a chuckle.

This weekend, a lucky soul could win an estimated $450-million dollar Mega Millions jackpot or at least $570 million Saturday night in the Powerball drawing. The crazy jackpots mark the third time in lottery history that the two combined have reached almost one billion dollars.

Of course, naysayers say you’ll have a greater chance of being struck by lightning, but jackpot-dreaming folks like Karen Halliburton, a Kansas City grandma, are enjoying just thinking about becoming an instant multi-millionaire or even a billionaire.

“This is my first time playing either one, so I’m having fun," Halliburton said. "If I win, I will tell my kids and grandkids I won, and then I’m out of here!”