Police investigating deadly crash at 83rd and Woodland Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash in Kansas City, Mo., Friday morning.

The crash happened near 83rd and Woodland Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

Police say the car was headed east at a high rate of speed and left the road where it begins to curve. The vehicle crashed into a ravine and some nearby trees.

One person died.

Police are not sure whether drugs or alcohol were involved.