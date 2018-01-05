Watch live: Thousands turn out to honor Colorado deputy killed during ambush

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zacari Parrish, who was killed in an ambush shooting on New Year’s Eve, will be buried Friday.

A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff’s deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing Parrish and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush. Two civilians were also injured.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said deputies came under fire almost immediately after entering a suburban Denver apartment and trying to talk with the suspect, who was holed up inside a bedroom.

The wounded deputies tried to pull Parrish out of the line of further gunfire but were unable to because of their own injuries and only managed to “crawl to safety,” Spurlock said after the shooting.

Thousands of people are attending the services on Friday. Parrish is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said only clear or see-through bags will be allowed in the church. No cellphones or recording devices will be allowed.

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation planned the services, hoping to ease the burden from the sheriff’s office.

“It’s heartening for us because sometimes we don’t have the most love in the current climate,” said Lt. Steve Redfearn, president of the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

“So this week is showing us the community has our backs and really have come out to appreciate they appreciate what we do.

“We would not be able to do this without their help,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said. “It’s a lot of work to do it the right way.

“There’s lots of moving parts with the other injured officers, taking care of them and the family of Zack.”

The services are expected to last more than two hours. Click here to see video of the procession in which thousands in the community showed up to pay their respects as Parrish’s body was delivered in the hearse.