Homicide investigation underway near College Avenue and East Red Bridge Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide Saturday.

It happened around 11:13 a.m. near College Avenue and East Red Bridge Road.

Police say a woman, whose identity was not yet released, died from a gunshot wound.

No further details or suspect information was released.

This is the second homicide in Kansas City in 2018.

If you have any information that will help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

