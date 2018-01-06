× Titans visit Chiefs as NFL playoffs begin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The NFL playoffs get started Saturday with a doubleheader starting in Kansas City, where the Chiefs will try to beat Tennessee for their first home postseason win in nearly a quarter century.

The fourth-seeded Chiefs won four straight games to cap the regular season and capture their second straight AFC West title. The Titans needed a win in their regular-season finale and some help to earn a wild-card spot as the AFC’s fifth seed.

The nightcap features the Falcons visiting the Rams at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

The Bills visit the Jaguars and the Panthers visit the Saints on Sunday, and the outcome of those games will determine whom the winners on Saturday will face next week.

Here’s what happened in the first half of the Chiefs game:

The Chiefs lead the Titans 21-3 at the end of the first half.

The Chiefs got on the board first in their playoff game against Tennessee with Kareem Hunt, this season’s NFL rushing champion, plunging in from 1 yard out for a touchdown.

The teams swapped scoreless drives before Kansas City went 81 yards in just under three minutes.

Alex Smith then connected with tight end Travis Kelce for another touchdown. This time a 13-yard touchdown pass with 2:15 left in the first quarter. It was the second straight TD drive for Kansas City, both covering 75-plus yards.

Titans Ryan Succop then kicked a 49-yard field goal, and they got some help from the officiating crew just to trim their deficit to 14-3 late in the first half.

But moments before the clock ran out Demarcus Robinson helped the Chiefs increase their lead to 21 to 3.