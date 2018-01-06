× Travis Kelce leaves Chiefs playoff game with concussion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is out for the rest of the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Titans after sustaining a concussion late in the first half.

The injury also puts his status in question for next week should the Chiefs advance.

Kelce was being tackled when the Titans’ Johnathan Cyprien delivered a blow with his shoulder. Their helmets also collided and Kelce appeared to be dazed when he got to his feet.

The Chiefs lead 21-3 early in the third quarter.